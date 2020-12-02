126,000 Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $628,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $942,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $40.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.85.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th.

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $9,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,763,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,925,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 542,823 shares in the company, valued at $16,718,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

