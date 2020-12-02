Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,955 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $206.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of -50.23 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.24.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPLK. KeyCorp began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Splunk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Splunk from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.26.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 14,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $2,720,433.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,473,446.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 18,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.02, for a total value of $3,452,123.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,842,181.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,348 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

