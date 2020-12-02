Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of Varex Imaging worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $645.15 million, a P/E ratio of -28.95, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $32.21.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

