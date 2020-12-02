Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,498 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $56.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.43. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCRI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monarch Casino & Resort presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

