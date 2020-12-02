Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,494 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.42.

SQM opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $452.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.70 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.