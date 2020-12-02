New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,468 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Unitil were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Unitil by 0.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 4.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 6.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 12.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unitil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of UTL opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $65.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $628.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

