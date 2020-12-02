Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 31.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 115.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 178,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Methode Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of MEI opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 461,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,384,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

