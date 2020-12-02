Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 18,847 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,847 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of AMC Networks worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 74.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 69.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 23.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMCX opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $654.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.67 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Macquarie raised AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised AMC Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

