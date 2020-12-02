New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,238 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Everi worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Everi stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $941.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 3.10.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,672 shares in the company, valued at $705,777.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

