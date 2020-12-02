TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Stock Position Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,880 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of TowneBank worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TowneBank by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TowneBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

TOWN stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $29.02.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

