Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 539.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.32% of Penn Virginia worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. Penn Virginia Co. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 3.79.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PVAC. ValuEngine raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

