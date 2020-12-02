New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of GrowGeneration worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $223,187.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,079.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 667.13 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

