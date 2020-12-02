Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Shares Gap Up to $14.31

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.31, but opened at $15.81. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 million, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 1.37% of Ark Restaurants worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 28, 2019, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

