Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 179.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 153,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $88.83 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $92.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $692.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIGI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.