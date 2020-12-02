New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,244 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTO. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 494,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after acquiring an additional 52,440 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,770,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

CTO opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.59).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $1.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous dividend of $0.40.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned twenty-nine single-tenant buildings located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; five multi-tenant income properties located in Florida and Texas; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida; and a six-acre parcel of land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

