QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Gap Up to $37.00

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.00, but opened at $41.71. QuantumScape shares last traded at $43.62, with a volume of 21,777 shares trading hands.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

About QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation manufactures and supplies lithium batteries for electric vehicles. The company focuses on fundamental disruption in the energy storage sector. QuantumScape Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Jose, California.

