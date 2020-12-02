New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes $490,000 Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Endava by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Endava by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Endava by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 121,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 34,010 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in Endava by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 232,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after acquiring an additional 116,338 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Endava by 890.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup upgraded Endava from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, 140166 upped their price objective on Endava from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Endava stock opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.71 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

