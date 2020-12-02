Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.58.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 1.44. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $66.22.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 12,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $650,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,011 shares in the company, valued at $751,300.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $160,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,329 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,927 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 910.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 73,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 66,211 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

