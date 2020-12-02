Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,299 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,802 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Yelp worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,497,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $150,279,000 after acquiring an additional 83,939 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383,629 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $78,263,000 after buying an additional 736,098 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,619,031 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,449,000 after buying an additional 109,816 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,529 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after buying an additional 1,031,090 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,388,738 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $32,122,000 after buying an additional 350,600 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of YELP opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

