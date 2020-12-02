Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,636 Shares of Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Seacor were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Seacor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,799,000 after acquiring an additional 27,457 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Seacor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 867,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Seacor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Seacor by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Seacor by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 49,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacor alerts:

Shares of CKH opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.09. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $689.59 million, a PE ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $175.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. Analysts expect that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.