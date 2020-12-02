The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Holdings Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,139 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of The GEO Group worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The GEO Group by 954.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 785,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 711,395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in The GEO Group by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 171,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP lifted its position in The GEO Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 21,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEO opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.93. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. Analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

GEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

