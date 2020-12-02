New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 25,103 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 39.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,103 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 220.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 79.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 21.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 45.7% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. Glatfelter Co. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a market cap of $720.54 million, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Glatfelter Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

