Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) (LON:KEYS) Shares Gap Up to $450.00

Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) (LON:KEYS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $450.00, but opened at $495.00. Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) shares last traded at $499.98, with a volume of 10,749 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) in a research note on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $153.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 468.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 473.67.

Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) (LON:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, insider Robin George Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.21), for a total value of £522,500 ($682,649.59).

Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) Company Profile (LON:KEYS)

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

