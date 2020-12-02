New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of AdvanSix worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Towle & Co. increased its position in AdvanSix by 17.8% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,660,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,491,000 after purchasing an additional 250,330 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 28.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 132,271 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in AdvanSix during the second quarter worth about $1,255,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 10.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 844,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 81,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 934,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

ASIX stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.71 million, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $21.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $281.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

