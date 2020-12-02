New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 22,529 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,529 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 417.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIO opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -923.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $14.16.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CIO shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In related news, CFO Anthony Maretic purchased 10,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. Also, CEO James Thomas Farrar purchased 11,500 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,998.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At June 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

