New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Vectrus worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEC. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vectrus by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vectrus by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vectrus by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vectrus by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Vectrus by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEC opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.09 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VEC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

