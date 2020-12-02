New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 18,600 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 69,852 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 114,155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 768.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 82,587 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a negative net margin of 715.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $30,494.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $2,453,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,536 shares of company stock worth $5,263,868 over the last 90 days. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.