Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,253 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Qudian worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Qudian by 83.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Qudian in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Qudian by 132.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 29,084 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

QD stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.24. Qudian Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $165.19 million for the quarter.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

