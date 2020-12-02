New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Athenex were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,045,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,396 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 125,934 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth $7,382,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth $6,474,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 30,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,139,959 shares in the company, valued at $35,230,339.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,800,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,037,941 shares of company stock worth $22,478,746. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.88. Athenex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

