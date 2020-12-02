Graham Smith Sells 3,500 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Director Graham Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $129,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,476.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Graham Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Graham Smith sold 2,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Graham Smith sold 3,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.59 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

WORK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Slack Technologies by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,721,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Slack Technologies by 398.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,989,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

