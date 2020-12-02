New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $711,000 Stock Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Alexander’s by 1,143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 57,542 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of ALX opened at $272.32 on Wednesday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.02 and a 1 year high of $353.55. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is 92.45%.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.