Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Toll Brothers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.82.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.34. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,457 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $480,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,617.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 325,986 shares of company stock valued at $14,570,856 in the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 4.3% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,291,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,467,000 after purchasing an additional 219,782 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,995,000 after buying an additional 2,344,779 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,870,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,959,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,727,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 14.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 733,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,903,000 after acquiring an additional 94,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

