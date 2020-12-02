Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.62.

TWO stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

