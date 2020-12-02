Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.69.

Get Bill.com alerts:

BILL stock opened at $123.84 on Tuesday. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $124.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.74 and its 200 day moving average is $92.33.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. Bill.com’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 64,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $6,218,328.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,218,328.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $5,201,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,093 shares of company stock worth $29,225,898 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 339.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,855,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 366.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 262.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,185 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter worth about $165,542,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 150.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,758,000 after purchasing an additional 823,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.