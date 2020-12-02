ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ITOCHU from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.
ITOCY opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70. ITOCHU has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
ITOCHU Company Profile
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
Featured Story: What is the yield curve?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.