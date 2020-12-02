ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ITOCHU from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

ITOCY opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70. ITOCHU has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITOCHU stock. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,793 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $12,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

