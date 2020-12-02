California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 19.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 170,585 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $168,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 78.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 70,612 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 685.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 122,153 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 3.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CADE opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $186.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $11.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.53.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $48,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 404,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,213.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Richard Fredericks purchased 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $31,258.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,475 shares in the company, valued at $309,930.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

