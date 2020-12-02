California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 6,569 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 330.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 368,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after buying an additional 282,531 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 99.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 123,870 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth approximately $6,134,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth approximately $5,958,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 302.0% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 138,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 104,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 27,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $1,479,687.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,843,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,009,936.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,936 shares of company stock worth $4,319,821. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.57.

Shutterstock stock opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.89. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $73.65.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

