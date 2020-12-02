California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Atkore International Group worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,690,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,152,000 after acquiring an additional 194,598 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 17,239 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

NYSE:ATKR opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. Atkore International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Atkore International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atkore International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 15,529 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $404,064.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,255.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 8,337 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $294,712.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,817.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,973 shares of company stock worth $4,498,545 in the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.