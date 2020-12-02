California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,925 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Mercury General worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,214,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Mercury General by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 273,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 126,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mercury General by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,830,000 after acquiring an additional 68,732 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mercury General by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 63,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Mercury General by 990.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 57,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCY opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.37. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.32.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $942.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.23 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 96.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

