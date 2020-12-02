California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,208 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PROS were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PROS during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRO. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE PRO opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.54. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. PROS’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John C. P. Allessio sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $90,847.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $266,401.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

