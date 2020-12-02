Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STC opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $49.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average is $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $595.70 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STC. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

