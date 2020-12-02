California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,900 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $155,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 48,140 shares of company stock worth $1,964,767 in the last 90 days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

Shares of YMAB opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $55.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.