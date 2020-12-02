California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRNA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. Research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 16,370 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $343,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,627. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $172,130.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,702 shares in the company, valued at $729,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,635 shares of company stock worth $1,465,887. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.