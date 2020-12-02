California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 4,970 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 26.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 117.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.66. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $110.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.36 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 102.85% and a negative return on equity of 126.50%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.90%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.18%.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

