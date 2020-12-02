California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 9,094 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of TTM Technologies worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 57.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 40,664 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 193,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TTMI. ValuEngine raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

TTMI opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.79. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $513.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.54 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.