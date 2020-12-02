California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMCI. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:SMCI opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $33.30.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.37%.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 1,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,701,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,057,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,297 shares of company stock valued at $997,410 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.