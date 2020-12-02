California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $101.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average of $95.10. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $25,610.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,585,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,857.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,910. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

