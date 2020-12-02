First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FFWM. TheStreet raised First Foundation from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $822.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.48. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $75.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

In related news, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 159.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First Foundation by 69.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Foundation by 531.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

