Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.55

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.55 and last traded at $29.26, with a volume of 5244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CGC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, August 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Cfra raised Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.01.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,200.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 7.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,477 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 15.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 2.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,761 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 3.5% in the third quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 4.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

