IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.53

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.53 and last traded at $99.00, with a volume of 4517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.54%.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 405.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.